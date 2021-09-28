MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro-based Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc. announced Tuesday that it has completed its first shipment for the United States Army Precision Sniper Rifle program.
The contract, awarded in April 2021, consists of Multi-Role Adaptive Design MK22 MOD 0 rifle paired with a Leupold & Stevens Mark 5 HD scope and sniper-accessory kit.
“We are pleased to have passed all preliminary program requirements and to now begin delivery of the MK22 rifle system to the Army soldiers,” said Joel Miller, Barrett’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, in a news release.
Designed with precision and modularity in mind, the MK22 provides even greater flexibility within the highly successful MRAD rifle program. This multi-caliber bolt-action sniper rifle is capable of converting between 7.62x51 mm, 3.00 Norma Magnum and .338 Norma Magnum calibers, based on the mission.
Barrett is a family-owned and operated company and the world leader in large-caliber, long-distance, precision rifle design and manufacturing. Barrett products are used by civilians, sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 70 State Department approved countries around the world.
