MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify the suspect who assaulted a store clerk and his wife and then carjacked a customer at Florence Market on Wednesday.
The man entered the market to use the bathroom and began arguing with a clerk. He then walked behind the counter and assaulted both clerks, one receiving minor injuries.
The man ran out of the store and forced a driver out of his car, a 2015 maroon Nisan Altima (Tennessee tags 5S24P8) and fled the scene.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. Julie Cox at 629-201-5514.
CARJACKING SUSPECT: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY pic.twitter.com/iOcIj56fYZ— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) October 25, 2019
