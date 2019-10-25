Murfreesboro carjacking suspect - 10/25/19

Murfreesboro Police say the man pictured is wanted for assaulting a clerk at Florence Market on Wednesday and a carjacking outside the market. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify the suspect who assaulted a store clerk and his wife and then carjacked a customer at Florence Market on Wednesday.

The man entered the market to use the bathroom and began arguing with a clerk. He then walked behind the counter and assaulted both clerks, one receiving minor injuries.

The man ran out of the store and forced a driver out of his car, a 2015 maroon Nisan Altima (Tennessee tags 5S24P8) and fled the scene.

If you have information about the suspect, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. Julie Cox at 629-201-5514.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.