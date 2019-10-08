MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are searching for thieves responsible for more than 50 car break-ins.
They didn't stop at one place. Investigators said they broke into cars at hotels and an apartment complex off Medical Center Parkway near I-24.
The locations include The Vintage at the Avenue Apartments, Embassy Suites, and The Courtyard by Marriott. All are not even a quarter of a mile from each other.
News4 spoke with Steven Biggerstaff who is still waiting for a new window. On Monday morning, someone broke into his truck in the pouring rain.
"All my stuff was ruined. Had a bunch of textbooks. My backpack was back there. My airpods were stolen. They took some chips from my front seat," Biggerstaff said.
The junior at MTSU found out he wasn't the only one. Several others at the apartment complex also woke up to damaged cars.
"There was glass everywhere. I mean there's still glass all in the parking lot," Biggerstaff said.
Murfreesboro police are keeping an open mind about who may be behind the break-ins including kids who are out on fall break.
"That means that we do have juveniles that are out here running the streets at night a little bit more than they would be during the school week. So, that's something we'd also like to look at too," Det. Sgt. Tommy Massey with the Murfreesboro Police Department said.
Investigators said the crooks took anything of value from phones to cash. In other cases, nothing was taken.
On Tuesday afternoon crews were replacing windows. Police believe at least three people are responsible for the damage.
Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed a newer Ford F-150 leaving. Police said that's the truck they're looking for and are asking everyone to keep an eye out for it.
"I guess my biggest piece of advice is to not leave valuable stuff in the car because people will find a way in," Biggerstaff said.
Police said one of the suspects hurt themselves during the break-ins. They were bleeding from a cut.
News4 also learned the apartment complex plans to hire patrols.
