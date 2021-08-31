MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a 19-year-old woman reported missing by a friend on Sunday.
Police said Hannah Gross was last seen on Sunday by a friend. She had been missing for about three hours when her friend reported her missing.
Gross is currently homeless, according to police.
If you have seen Gross or know where she can be located, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.