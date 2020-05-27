MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify two men who stole a four-wheeler from a local car lot last week.
Murfreesboro Police said the two men, possibly in their 50s, stole the four-wheeler from Mikey's Motors, 2118 N. Thompson Ln.
Police said the men parked an early 2000s red Durango SUV at the vet clinic next door and walked over to the business. They are seen looking at a four-wheeler.
During the early morning hours on May 23, the men parked a dark color, early 2000 model GMC Sierra behind an adjacent business and loaded the four-wheeler onto their truck and trailer and left the scene.
The truck has noticeable faded paint or primer on the rear passenger side. The man pictured wearing a Titans' jersey walks with a limp.
If you have information on the identity of the men, contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.