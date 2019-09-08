MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Halls Hill Pike around 1:11 a.m. to help Rutherford County Sheriff's Office deputies on a shots fired call and to help disperse a large crowd.
The victim was found near the corner of Halls Hill Pike and Journey Drive within city limits. Therefore, Murfreesboro Police took over the crime scene.
Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Marquis Turner, who was visiting from Illinois.
VICTIM’S IDENTITY RELEASED IN WEEKEND HOMICIDEThe victim in Sunday morning’s fatal shooting on Halls Hill Pike has been identified as Marquis Turner, 21, who was visiting from Illinois.Detectives continue to search for possible suspects and are trying to determine a motive.— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) September 9, 2019
Police say Rutherford County EMS took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Several possible witnesses have been interviewed, but no suspect information is available at this time.
Police are still searching for possible suspects and trying to determine a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Abbott at 629-201-5523 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.
