MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police responded to a possible bomb threat at the Home Depot off Old Fort Parkway on Monday morning.
Police responded at 10:36 a.m. after a device labeled “Pipe Bomb Geocache” was found in the parking lot. K9 didn’t alert on any explosives. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad x-rayed the item and rendered it safe.
The THP took possession of the item and will properly dispose of it.
Police said geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity in which participants use GPS navigation to hide and find containers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.