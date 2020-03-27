MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are trying to identify the man and woman who stole three cell phones from the Verizon Store on Old Fort Parkway on March 13.
Police said the couple entered the store asking about buying phones. A worker placed three Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus phones on the counter. Police said the couple ended up taking them and left the store without paying.
If you can identify the suspects or have information about the case, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.