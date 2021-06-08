MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have released the name of the officer who shot a man after an incident on Sunday morning.
Police said Officer Joshua Hinkle has been reassigned to administrative duties after he shot a man near the intersection of West Rutherford Boulevard and Southpointe Way. He will remain on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday two Murfreesboro officers were approached by a man in a vehicle who displayed a handgun shortly after 5 a.m. A brief pursuit ensured, which ended on West Rutherford Boulevard.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting of a man by officers from the Murfreesboro Police Department on Sunday morning.
Officers spoke to the unidentified man, who continually displayed a handgun, for more than 30 minutes and used less-lethal means before an escalation when Hinkle shot the man.
Murfreesboro Police said Tuesday the man is still hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Hinkle joined the Murfreesboro Police Department in December 2018.
