MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A newly designed office in Murfreesboro at Studio at Fountains at Gateway is made just for a post COVID-19 world.
Eight months ago, they at the Fountains at Gateway decided they wanted a shared office concept.
They went to visit six different metro areas and came back with the perception that communal aspect of people close together had some disadvantages.
After visiting London, Scott Graby, who is the developer at Fountains at Gateway, changed his plan.
Graby said they added UV sterilization and the HVAC unit so that all the air goes through a sterilizer that newks the germs and the viruses.
Their favorite part is PODs for sure.
"We call them pods they are really studios everything is right where you want it. I work in them personally and they are equipped with Alexa. Comes with screens and everything," Graby said.
Another unique room is the videocast studio available for rent to members and the public. It is for ZOOM meetings or interviews, podcast, videocast, things like that, Graby said.
One of my favorite features comes inside the conference rooms instead of having blinds with curtains that can collect germs a simple on off switch can provide a privacy film one of the many perks of working inside this building.
Now half of the workspaces are still available on a monthly basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.