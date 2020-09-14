MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro nail salon technician was arrested for allegedly committing a sex crime against a customer during a home appointment on Sept. 6.
A 37-year-old female customer booked a home appointment for a manicure and pedicure with Nam Dinh, 39, of Murfreesboro, who works for Nails So Happy on Lascassas Pike. The victim reported Dinh attempted to kiss her and touched her inappropriately.
The victim had scheduled previous in-home appointments with Dinh during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of the business several times with no issue.
Police said the victim only knew the nail technician by the name John. She was able to pick him out of a photo line-up.
Dinh was arrested on Friday and is out of jail after posting a $3,500 bond. He will appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
