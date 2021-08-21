MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in an April murder outside the House of Hummus on Middle Tennessee Boulevard has been arrested in Iowa.
Murfreesboro Police said Apollo Cantrell was arrested in Scott County, IA, early Saturday morning after the Iowa State Patrol stopped him for speeding, eluding arrest and fraudulent use of registration.
Cantrell is accused of shooting Byrall Webb Jr., on April 24 in the parking lot of the House of Hummas at 4:37 a.m. Police identified Cantrell as a person of interest in the shooting and later obtained warrants for his arrest.
Cantrell will be expedited back to Murfreesboro to face charges.
