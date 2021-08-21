Apollo Cantrell

Apollo Cantrell was arrested in Iowa on Saturday. He is wanted by Murfreesboro Police in connection with an April murder.

 Scott County (IA) Jail

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in an April murder outside the House of Hummus on Middle Tennessee Boulevard has been arrested in Iowa.

Murfreesboro Police said Apollo Cantrell was arrested in Scott County, IA, early Saturday morning after the Iowa State Patrol stopped him for speeding, eluding arrest and fraudulent use of registration.

Cantrell is accused of shooting Byrall Webb Jr., on April 24 in the parking lot of the House of Hummas at 4:37 a.m. Police identified Cantrell as a person of interest in the shooting and later obtained warrants for his arrest.

Cantrell will be expedited back to Murfreesboro to face charges.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.