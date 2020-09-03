MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man died in a single-car accident on North Rutherford Boulevard near the MTSU campus on Wednesday night.
Police said a 59-year-old man was traveling south on North Rutherford Boulevard near MTSU Boulevard in a truck when the pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
The victim, who has not been identifies, died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
