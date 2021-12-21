MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Christmas spirit is a never-ending one for a carrot cake making man in Murfreesboro.
His grandmother’s recipe and a big heart keep making them happen year-round.
He delivers them around Middle Tennessee, but mostly to assisted living centers.
Mike Gann started cracking eggs years ago in pursuit of the perfect cake, never knowing where it would lead.
“We are making carrot cake. This one has a recipe and a long history,” Gann explained.
When the batter kept getting better, he couldn’t stop.
“Since 2005. I made one for my wife. Now I’ve made more than 2,000 cakes,” Gann said.
He’s spent 28 years at Stones River Senior Assisted Living. He’s been here since graduating college, baking cakes, calling bingo and leading exercise classes, among other things. It all makes him happy.
“I love doing it,” Gann said.
The recipe is a secret, the butter is not, for 2,000, most for people he doesn’t know.
