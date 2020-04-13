MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Woodbury man Thursday night in Murfreesboro.
Murfreesboro Police said James E. Evans III, 28, of Murfreesboro was charged with second-degree murder on Sunday. He was detained for questioning after the shooting death of Stephen R. Lopez Jr., 30, of Woodbury, at a home in the 1100 block of North Rutherford Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Evans and Lopez were acquaintances.
Evans is being held on a $85,000 bond. A hearing was scheduled for Monday in Rutherford County General Sessions Court to determine the source of his bond.
