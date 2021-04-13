Michael Lee Roche
FBI Memphis

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Murfreesboro man was arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot in January.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Roche on Tuesday morning. He is facing charges for his role in the January 6 riots.

Roche will face a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Lee Roche
 
 
 

