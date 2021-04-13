NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Murfreesboro man was arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot in January.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Roche on Tuesday morning. He is facing charges for his role in the January 6 riots.
Capitol Riot Arrest-Michael Lee Roche, 26, of Murfreesboro, TN was arrested by @FBIMemphis agents at his home this morning on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th. He will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville later today pic.twitter.com/l94tnnX1up— U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) April 13, 2021
Roche will face a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
