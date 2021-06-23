MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex in June 2020.

Police have arrested Rickey Leedarius Flowers, 19, of Murfreesboro, on a charge of first-degree murder after a Rutherford County Grand Jury indictment.

Flowers is accused of shooting Jaylen Spears, 19, of Nashville, in the parking lot of The Cove at Center Point 5 Apartments on June 19 around 5:25 a.m. Police believe Flowers and Spears met to trade guns when the shooting occurred.

Flowers is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He will be arraigned on June 28 in Rutherford County Circuit Court.