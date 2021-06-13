Rescued ducklings

MTSU Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters worked together to rescue ducklings trapped in a storm drain on the MTSU campus.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU Police and Murfreesboro firefighters helped rescue ducklings from a storm drain on the MTSU campus.

A MTSU Police officer was flagged down by a woman who heard quacking coming from one of the storm drains.

With combined efforts with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, they were able to rescue the ducklings and return them to their mother.

