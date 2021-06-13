MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU Police and Murfreesboro firefighters helped rescue ducklings from a storm drain on the MTSU campus.
A MTSU Police officer was flagged down by a woman who heard quacking coming from one of the storm drains.
Today one of our officers was flagged down by a woman who heard quacking coming from one of the storm drains on campus. With combined efforts with MFD, they were able to get the ducklings out safely and returned to their mom! Thanks MFD for the help!#MTSU #MTSUPD #MFD pic.twitter.com/1vUGcL9316— MTSU Police (@MTSUPolice) June 13, 2021
With combined efforts with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, they were able to rescue the ducklings and return them to their mother.
Engine 3’s crew along with MTSU PD safely rescued baby ducks from a storm drain at MTSU. #MFRD @MTSUPolice pic.twitter.com/JHNg1er627— MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) June 13, 2021
