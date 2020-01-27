MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Social media and the determination of an on-duty Murfreesboro emergency dispatcher played a key role in saving a man’s life hundreds of miles away in another state.
Brady Lutton joined the Facebook page titled A Firefighter’s Community. He didn’t realize it at the time, but it set off a chain of events he never expected.
Lutton was on duty on Dec. 26. He was taking a dinner break at a desk, looking at the firefighter’s Facebook page he had just joined. He noticed a series of disturbing posts from a former firefighter from Gulfport, MS. One post said, “I can’t get it out of my mind, it’s getting worse.” In another post that followed, “I can still hear screaming.”
Lutton immediately responded to the man’s cry for help by posting reassuring words on the man’s Facebook page.
“I just wanted to do whatever I could for him, keep him going, basically let him know he wasn’t alone,” said Lutton.
Lutton believed the man, a former firefighter, was suffering the effects of post-traumatic stress syndrome.
“First responders are going through these issues a lot,” said Lutton. “Mental health awareness needs to go out there.”
For 2-1/2 hours, Lutton pleaded with the man while still performing his duties, dispatching emergency vehicles in Murfreesboro. Lutton knew the man needed help fast. He had the city, Gulfport, but no street name, but Lutton persisted.
“I just kept asking, ‘Hey, are you here?’ He would say no. When I finally got the street name, he ignored that question, so I knew I had the right street name,” said Lutton.
Finally, hours later, a break. The man mentioned a fire station nearby his home.
“I found the local fire station, got in touch with the fire station, and asked if it was OK if I had him walk down there,” said Lutton.
Thanks to Lutton, the man got the help he needed by walking in that fire station. The next day, the man reached out to Lutton, thanking him, saying “You’re good at what you do.”
Lutton received the Jerry Anderson Hero Award in Murfreesboro for his actions. The Jerry Anderson Hero Award is named in honor of the former NFL and CFL player from Murfreesboro. Anderson died after rescuing two boys who had fallen off a dam on the Stones River in May 1989, five years after he saved two people from a creek trapped by flood waters in Tulsa, OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.