MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council will vote on Thursday whether to sell its power company.
The city is considering selling the Murfreesboro Electric Department to Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation, which is based in Murfreesboro.
Some customers of Murfreesboro Electric said there has been too much secrecy in the negotiations.
Murfreesboro would receive $250 million for the sale, which would help in its budget crisis.
Some electric customers, like Steve Lane, said taxpayers should be allowed to vote on the sale, and he’s concerned about a lack of transparency.
“The process that’s being used, so much of it is being done in secret,” said Lane.
Letters and emails obtained by News4 show leaders at MTEMC and the city have been working to keep some documents out of the public eye. City officials, including the mayor, has been using their personal email addresses.
“It makes it a lot harder to retrieve documents, to know what’s going on behind the scenes,” said Lane.
A letter from Murfreesboro Electric Department CEO P.D. Mynatt to Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said he wants to keep sensitive information private.
“We don’t want to take a chance on the documents being made public,” Mynatt wrote.
A letter from Middle Tennessee Electric CEO Chris Jones to Tindall asks a request for the attorney general if they have to have a referendum, but they want an informal opinion only so that it can be kept private if they don’t like what it says.
“The opinion would not have to be exposed,” Jones’ letter said.
Murfreesboro Electric’s spokesperson said Mynatt was in meetings on Wednesday.
Amy Byers, Marketing Director for Murfreesboro Electric, referred questions about transparency to the city.
“That’s a city question,” said Byers. “I can’t answer that but I know that we have had public meetings.”
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland was not in the office when News4 visited City Hall.
The city is promoting the sale, saying it’s good for their customers since Middle Tennessee Electric is bigger.
“They just have a lot more they can offer our customers than we can,’ said Byers.
Middle Tennessee Electric currently serves more than 225,000 customers in Cannon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties. Murfreesboro Electric serves more than 65,000 customers.
The downside of the sale would be the city loses control of its power company.
