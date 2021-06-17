MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council approved the city’s $208.4 million proposed budget on second reading on Wednesday.
The approved budget has no tax increase and maintains the property tax rate adopted in 2019 of $1.2894 per $100 of assessed valuation property.
“We continue to take advantage of low interest rates to help fund important city infrastructure and public safety improvements and to expand on our parks and recreation offerings,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to make Murfreesboro one of the best cities in the country.”
The FY22 General Fund budget is around $9.2 million more than last year’s FY21 budget, however $5.6 million of these expenses are rolled over from last year’s budget for one-time projects. The General Fund FY 22 Budget reflects a 4.6% increase in operating expenses and utilizes fund balance for one-time expenses but does not use the fund balance for recurring operating expenses. Prior to the unprecedented pandemic, Murfreesboro’s council set a goal for the budgeting process that eliminated dependence upon use of the General Fund’s reserves to balance the operating budget. The FY22 Unassigned fund balance is projected at $70 million – 35% of total General Fund Revenues, exceeding Council’s adopted Financial Policy of 15-30%.
Despite the pandemic restrictions, FY21 sales tax growth increased more than anticipated with local sales tax projected nearly 12% above FY20. Past performance had indicated closer to 4 to 4.5% growth.
In FY22, the General Fund’s contribution for City Schools’ operating expenses and debt service equates to around 19.2% of projected property tax revenues compared to 22.5% in FY21.
The total FY22 budget of $510 million, no longer including the Electric Department, includes the General Fund Budget of $208.4 million and additional budgets for City Schools, $92.88 million and Water Resources Department, $56.6 million, which are handled separately.
The proposed General Fund includes $1.65 million for 23 new positions, including 11 in public safety.
The full proposed FY22 Budget is available online.
