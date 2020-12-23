MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Due to the growing number of COVID cases, Murfreesboro City Schools announced it would begin the second semester in an A/B Hybrid model based on the first letter of the student’s last name.
The school system will continue on the hybrid plan for the first three weeks of the semester.
The hybrid plan will ensure that approximately half of the students are in a classroom each day making social distancing of six feet or more easier to maintain.
Students with the last names that begin with A-L will be in Group A and attend school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Students will receive an at-home learning packet on Wednesday to complete Thursday and Friday.
Students with the last names that begin with M-Z will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Students will receive a homework packet on Fridays to complete Tuesday and Wednesday of the following week.
Monday, Jan. 11 will be an asynchronous day for all students. Jan. 18 is a holiday for MLK Day.
CDC and BEST classes will be open to all CDC and BEST students Tuesday through Friday.
Extended School Program (ESP) will be open for all students on Monday, Jan. 4 and Monday, Jan. 11. Otherwise, for the first three weeks of school, ESP will only be open for those attending school that day. ESP will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.
“It is our objective to get all students back in the schools together as soon as it is deemed safe to do so,” the school system wrote on its website.
The system hopes to make a decision by Wednesday, Jan. 20 on which plan to use going forward after the first three weeks of school.
