NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro attorney on the TBI Most Wanted List killed himself in Alabama on Thursday when confronted by law enforcement, according to the TBI.
Law enforcement found David Whelan in Mobile, AL. When confronted by officers, Whelan reported produced a weapon and shot himself, resulting in his death.
The death is under investigation by authorities in Alabama.
Whelan was placed on the Most Wanted list after he failed to appear in court on charges including rape and promotion of prostitution.
He was indicted in June after a TBI investigation into the allegations from February 2019.
Investigators said he would force or coerce his female clients into sex as a way to re-pay their attorney fees.
Whelan was charged with rape by fraud, rape by coercion, and promotion prostitution.
