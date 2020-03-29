MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro attorney has been charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of a young teen after an investigation by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
David Whelan, 49, of Murfreesboro, was charged after allegedly raping the girl Friday at his home, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Sgt. Steve Craig.
“She was babysitting his daughter. When he arrived home, he allegedly raped her. She was able to escape and call 911 for help immediately,” Craig said in a news release.
Detectives interviewed the girl and obtained multiple search warrants to gather evidence at his home and at the Sheriff’s Office where Whalen was taken.
Whelan was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $130,000 bond. He will be required to have a bond source hearing before a judge before being released. A hearing on the charges is set for Aug. 3 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.
