MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The site of a former church in downtown Murfreesboro will be transformed into a new hotel.
The Murfreesboro City Council approved the plan on Thursday night for a 110 room hotel to be built at the former location of First United Methodist Church at the corner of Church and College streets.
The development also calls for more parking, housing and stores in the area.
Most of the former church will be demolished, beginning in January. However, the bell tower and former sanctuary will be incorporated into the new development.
