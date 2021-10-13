MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A juvenile court judge at the center of a class action lawsuit in Rutherford County is no longer affiliated with MTSU, the school announced in an email to staff and faculty on Tuesday.

Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport had been an adjunct professor in the Criminal Justice Administration program at MTSU. A class action lawsuit said children in Rutherford County were put in jail for misdemeanor charges like school fights. The lawsuit alleges any of these arrest stem from Davenport.

“Adjunct instructor Judge Donna Scott Davenport, whose actions overseeing Rutherford County Juvenile Court have recently drawn attention in national media reports, is no longer affiliated with the University,” MTSU President Dr. Sidney A. McPhee wrote in an email sent to faculty and staff.

MTSU stated it would make no other statement on the matter since it is a personnel issue.

The lawsuit said anyone born after October 1997 and jailed at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center can file a claim in an $11 million settlement connected to the class action lawsuit.

Tennessee Democrats said they want to launch an investigation into juvenile court systems across the state as the result of the lawsuit.

“We want to make sure that we get everyone out who is in Rutherford County who was impacted by this particular judge’s decision, and actions and abuse of power, to make sure that we get them notified as best as possible,” state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, said on Tuesday before MTSU’s decision was public.