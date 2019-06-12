MANCHESTER, TN - It may be the sixth year that Middle Tennessee State University has deployed a team of multimedia communicators to cover the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, yet each one is very different and unique.
About 35 students for MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment will be in place Thursday at the 700-acre farm that Dean Ken Paulson calls “the Bonnaroo campus.” Advance crews from MTSU started work Wednesday on preparations.
“There’s a special vibrancy to teaching professional skills when the classroom is the Bonnaroo festival,” Paulson said. “Each year students majoring in photography, journalism, audio engineering and video production have a singular learning experience that they’ll never forget.”
Students from all three of the college’s departments will be represented at this year’s Bonnaroo. Video and film production and photography majors from the Department of Media Arts and audio production majors from the Department of Recording Industry will be capturing performance of emerging artists on Bonnaroo’s Who Stage, while multimedia majors from the School of Journalism and Strategic Media will be covering acts for area media outlets.
This is the fifth year the student production team at Bonnaroo is using MTSU’s state-of-the-art, $1.7 million Mobile Production Lab, which is already behind the Who Stage and will begin video work on acts at that venue Thursday.
In addition to the valuable real-world experience, many of the students at Bonnaroo will receive college credit for their work, Paulson said.
