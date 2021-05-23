MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU Police have obtained helpful leads from camera footage at the Rutherford Boulevard parking lot as the investigation continues after hateful graffiti was found on campus, MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Our Police has gleaned helpful leads from security camera footage at the Rutherford Boulevard parking lot. I will keep you posted on their progress,” McPhee said in the statement. “We already have more than 800 cameras deployed on our campus and I have directed our police and information technology teams to add more to the Rutherford lot. Installation of these new cameras began (Thursday) and they will connect into the existing campus Wi-Fi and monitoring system.

The university was made aware of “threatening and disgusting racial hate speech” on panels and benches on bus stops near the Rutherford Boulevard parking lot on May 14. The vandalism was removed by MTSU Facilities Services.

McPhee said he has appointed Kevin Williams as MTSU’s interim police chief with the retirement of Chief Buddy Peester, who announced in February his intentions to desire.

Williams called the graffiti “repulsive and unacceptable.” He said the MTSU Police Department “will examine every lead and work with local investigators to solve this crime.”

McPhee has also asked Lynda Williams, a member of the school’s Social Justice and Equality Task Force, to advise him on strategies to deter further acts of vandalism and enhance campus safety.

Williams joined MTSU’s Criminal Justice Administration department after retiring from the U.S. Secret Service as an agent and deputy assistant director who protected a former U.S. president and vice president.

“Ugliness, bigotry and hatred can be found throughout the nation – and our campus is not immune from such despicable acts. I, along with the MTSU family, have zero tolerance for such behavior, which most certainly stand in contract to our True Blue values,” McPhee said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the vandalism incident should contact MTSU Police at 615-898-2424.