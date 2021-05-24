MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU President Dr. Sidney A. McPhee announced Monday the university is ending mandates for the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and observing modified COVID-19 room capacities.
McPhee made the announcement in a letter on Monday to the university community.
“Current guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that vaccinated people do not need to wear a face mask or practice social distancing,” McPhee said in the letter. “Given the ready supply of vaccine available to the campus, as well as throughout the state and nation, we believe members of our community can make informed and individual choices about their health and safety, including appropriate actions and measures they should take to protect themselves from COVID-19.”
However, masks will still be required on public transportation, such as Raider Xpress, and for symptomatic patients (i.e., those with flu-like or coronavirus-like symptoms) in the Student Health Services facility.
“The CDC states that vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19 and they also note it is effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death,” said McPhee.
The CDC defines “fully vaccinated” as 14 days after your final dose.
McPhee said if you are not fully vaccinated, the university strongly recommends you wear a mask and practice social distancing for y our protection.
The president said crews will begin work this week to remove or modify coronavirus-related signage on campus.
“I deeply appreciate the spirit of cooperation put forth by the University community during these difficult times to Defend True Blue,” said McPhee.
Students can contact Student Health Services online to schedule a vaccination.
