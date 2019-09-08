MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University delivered more than 3,000 pounds of supplies and materials to Freeport, The Bahamas, on Sunday to aid family members of students impacted by the landfall of Hurricane Dorian on the Grand Bahama and Abaco islands.
MTSU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Darrell Freeman and Capt. Terry Dorris from MTSU’s Department of Aerospace piloted the planes.
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, a native of The Bahamas, launched the Raider Relief drive earlier in the week. He said another humanitarian flight is being planned for later this week.
McPhee said he was overwhelmed by the emotion that greeted them upon his arrival. The president met with parents of some of the students whose families were greatly impacted by the storm.
A church in Freeport is serving as a distribution hub for the Raider Relief donations. The church sent members with trucks to the airport to get the goods.
If you would like to donate to help MTSU’s humanitarian efforts, text RAIDERRELIEF to 41444 from your mobile device or visit the university’s main website for information on how to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.