MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to raise tuition and fees by 1.78% for the 2021-22 academic year.
The tuition will increase $168, from $9,424 to $9,592 a year, for in-state undergraduates taking a full-time load of 15 credit hours per semester for fall and spring.
MTSU, which did not raise tuition in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, sought the increase to cover inflationary costs, as well as additional scholarships, new academic programs, technology upgrades, faculty promotions and student success initiatives, according to a news release.
Joey Jacobs, chair of the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee, said trustees reviewed tuition rates of peer institutions and state public universities before considering the increase.
“Even with the proposed fee increase, MTSU ranked as very affordable in comparison,” Jacobs said in a news release.
The new rate is below the 2% limit on undergraduate tuition and fee adjustments allowed by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. MTSU’s tuition remains below both the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and the University of Memphis.
The board also raised graduate tuition an additional 3%, which still makes MTSU’s rate the third-lowest among Tennessee public schools, and approved a one-time bonus for employees equivalent to six months of a 2% salary increase or $500, whichever is greater, for regular full- and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2020. The state appropriated funding for the bonuses.
