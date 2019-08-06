MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The emotions are still raw for Daicori Saunders’ mother as he son’s killers have not yet been found.

Saunders was shot and killed on June 21 as he was walking to the store. Saunders and three other murder victims were honored during a National Night Out Against Crime event in Murfreesboro.

“They didn’t have to shoot him up like that,” said Jeaneka Davis, Saunders’ mother.

Tears have been a part of Davis’ life since her son was killed.

It was by sheer coincidence while on her way to her father’s house that she saw her son dying, lying on Eagle Street in Murfreesboro moments after he was shot.

“He was breathing hard. I prayed over him, kissing on him. I was just praying over him. That’s all a mother can do, hugging him. I said don’t worry about your daughter, I’ll take care of her. That’s when he died,” said Davis.

Murfreesboro police have identified Dalarrious Crawford and Quandre Knowles as the suspects in the murder.

Davis said she won’t have closure until they are caught.

“These guys are still out there. We need them off the street. They are armed and dangerous,” said Davis.

Davis said her faith is getting her through the difficult days.

“I pray through the day, got to have my candles lit for peace. I can feel peaceful in this house,” said Davis.