MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A teen who had been reported missing in April in Rutherford County was found safe on Tuesday in nearby Coffee County, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said Lamar Hinton Jr., 17, was located and returned home.
Authorities said Hinton was well take care of since he ran away in April.
Tips led deputies from Rutherford and Coffee counties to a home in the Beech Grove area where he was found.
