MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County high school student reported missing last month has been found, according to authorities.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Luke Allen, 17, who was reported missing on Nov. 13, was located Saturday. He had been staying with friends and was returned to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.