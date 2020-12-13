Luke Allen
 

Luke Allen, 17, reported missing in Rutherford County on Nov. 13, has been found safe. (Photos: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

 
 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County high school student reported missing last month has been found, according to authorities.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Luke Allen, 17, who was reported missing on Nov. 13, was located Saturday. He had been staying with friends and was returned to his family.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.