MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - First responders quickly found a 21-year-old autistic man who cannot speak that was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Chaston Mullinax, 21, was found in Smyrna just after 7 a.m. He had been reported missing after he left his Blackman community home.
Deputies began searching for Mullinax after his family reported him missing. The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Aviation Unit is searching by air, Murfreesboro Police and Rutherford County Fire Rescue have joined deputies in the search on the ground.
