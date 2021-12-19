MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Manchester man died after veering off Interstate 24 West near Murfreesboro Friday night and striking a tree.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Erik Elgouhary, 46, was driving west on I-24 near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit around 4:15 p.m. Friday when he veered off the right side of the roadway in his Dodge Ram 2500 truck and struck a tree. The driver was died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
