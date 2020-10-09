NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man with possible ties to Smyrna is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New York in July.
The Nassau County Police Department said Yonel Pitaud, 50, of Uniondale, NY, is wanted in connection with the death of Joseph Rosembert, 73.
Police responded to a call for possible shots fired on July 24 at a Uniondale home. Rosembert was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.
Authorities said Pitaud has ties to Smyrna, TN, Hampton and McDonough, GA, Fort Myers and Miami, FL, and Haiti.
Anyone with information on Pitaud’s whereabouts can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.