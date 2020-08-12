MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for a July murder in Rutherford County has been placed on the TBI Most Wanted List.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office said Christopher Hawk Robinson, 37, of Cerulean, KY, is wanted for the murder of Erick Bixler, 45, at an Asbury Lane home on July 26.
Robinson is facing charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.
The TBI added Robinson to the Most Wanted List on Wednesday morning. People with information about his whereabouts can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Detective Capt. Britt Reed said investigators responded to Bixler’s home where they found his body. They developed Robinson as a suspect and began searching for him. Detectives served a search warrant at his Kentucky home on Sunday.
People with information about his location may also call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s at 615-898-7770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.