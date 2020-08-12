MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The suspect wanted in connection with a July murder turned himself in at the Rutherford County on Wednesday afternoon.
Christopher Hawk Robinson, 37, of Cerulean, KY, was placed on the TBI Most Wanted List earlier on Wednesday. He surrendered to authorities at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center around 4:45 p.m.
Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Erick Bixler, 45, of Asbury Lane.
Robinson is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.
The TBI added Robinson to the Most Wanted List on Wednesday morning. People with information about his whereabouts can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Detective Capt. Britt Reed said investigators responded to Bixler’s home where they found his body. They developed Robinson as a suspect and began searching for him. Detectives served a search warrant at his Kentucky home on Sunday.
People with information about his location may also call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s at 615-898-7770.
