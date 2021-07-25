MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man took his own life after shooting at Murfreesboro Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday night.

MAP - Murfreesboro shooting call

Officers arrived at the duplex located in the 1500 block of Old Lascassas Pike about 10:40 p.m. They attempted to speak with David Gaither, 49, who his wife reported was acting belligerent and punching holes in the wall and doors.

As officers entered the home, Gaither exited a bedroom, pointed a handgun at one of the officers in the hallway, and pulled the trigger. The pistol malfunctioned and officers retreated outside to safety. Gaither followed and fired two more shots at the officers in the front yard before closing the door and going back inside.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Special Operation Unit responded and attempted to get Gaither to come out of the home. After a period with no response, police broke through the door around 4:30 a.m., sent a robot in and began to use gas to make the suspect exit. Due to a lack of response, officers entered the home and found Gaither in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Murfreesboro Police said no officers discharged a weapon during the incident.

Police said an autopsy has been requested and the incident remains under investigation.