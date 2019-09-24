MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man found unresponsive in a car in a convenience store parking lot has been arrested for having a possible improvised explosive device (IED) in his vehicle.

MUG - Christian Benson - 9/24/19

Christian Benson was arrested by Murfreesboro Police on charges of possession of prohibited weapons (explosive), felony possession of Schedule II drugs and simple possession of Schedule VI drugs. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Christian Benson, 46, was found inside his car outside a convenience store in the 2000 block of South Church Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday where he was believed to have overdosed.

While Benson, who was unresponsive, was being treated, officers saw what appeared to be an IED, drugs and a digital scale.

The store was temporarily closed after police found the device in the car.

Benson was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released. He was then arrested and charged with possession of prohibited weapons (explosive), felony possession of Schedule II drugs and simple possession of Schedule VI drugs. He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to the scene and took the device for further testing.

