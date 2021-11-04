SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Antioch man was arrested after his involvement in an overnight fire at a Smyrna hotel.
Smyrna Fire and Police were dispatched to Uptown Suites, located at 742 President Place, just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday and saw heavy smoke coming from a room. Fire crews removed smoke from the area and determined the fire was extinguished. Damage was contained to the one room.
Steve Beshara, 39, of Antioch, was in the room at the time of the fire and escaped, according to authorities.
The Smyrna Fire Department charged Beshara with aggravated arson and two counts of reckless endangerment. Police charged him with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Beshara was taken to an area hospital and was treated and released. He is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $123,000 bond. She will appear in Smyrna General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
