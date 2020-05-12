MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Fire officials arrested a suspect in connection with a dumpster fire at the Dollar General Store on John Bragg Highway on Monday morning.
Bryan Andrew Daley, 28, of Bradyville, TN, was charged with setting fire to personal property or land and vandalism later Monday after an investigation by Rutherford County Fire Rescue's Fire/Arson Investigation Unit. Daley was booked in to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on Monday and is being held on a $3,000 bond. A court hearing is set for Aug. 10.
The Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the store just before 7:30 a.m. Monday and found a dumpster on fire.
Investigators determined that Daley had attempted to enter the store, but learned the front doors were locked. He then went around to the side of the building and entered the dumpster enclosure.
"Shortly thereafter, the fire was discovered by a Dollar General employee," said Assistant Fire Marshal Lt. Joshua Sanders in a news release. "At that time, Mr. Daley was still inside the enclosure."
Daley had other outstanding warrants, according to Sanders.
