MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a car on fire at a home where he once live and then being involved in a stand-off with police before being taken into custody.
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to a car fire a 11:37 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Jones Boulevard. Upon arrival, a heavy smoke was coming from the vehicle and fire was visible in the back seat. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Investigators determined the fire was started intentionally, causing nearly $10,000 in damage to the car.
Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Murfreesboro Police responded to a call in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive to reports of a suspicious person. Officers came in contact with Dustin Hughes, 38, of Murfreesboro. He was the believed to be he suspect in the car fire. Hughes was holding a knife and refused commands to drop it. An officer used less lethal rounds to subdue Hughes, who dropped the knife and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be checked before being taken to jail.
He has been charged with resisting arrest and setting fire to personal property. He remains in jail on a $6,000 bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.