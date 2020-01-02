MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of selling heroin to a woman who later died was charged with allegedly leaving her body at Nice Mill Dam, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory T. Sain, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged Saturday with abuse of the corpse of Tiffany Vickers, tampering with evidence and possession of heroin for resale.
Deputies reported the body of Vickers, 31, of Murfreesboro, was found by visitors to Nice Mill on Friday night.
Deputies reported Sain told him Vickers used the illegal drug in his car and later stopped breathing. Sain told investigators that he and a passenger allegedly left her body in the parking lot. The passenger has not been charged.
Investigators said Sain apparently removed a message about the drug transaction from social media.
Sain is being held on $110,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He will appear in court on Jan. 27.
