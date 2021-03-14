MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested one suspect and is searching for a second possible suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on Friday night.

Murfreesboro Police said Markeace Perkins, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carlos Vazquez, 26, of Murfreesboro, and attempted murder of a woman grazed by a bullet.

Police found Vazquez shot multiple times at the corner of Sevier Street and University Street around 6:15 p.m. Vazquez later died from his injury. Police said a woman was grazed by a bullet during the gunfire.

After the shooting, police tried to stop Perkins, who was in a stolen vehicle, but he refused and allegedly stole another vehicle while trying to escape. Perkins allegedly tried to steal a third vehicle before being arrested.

Perkins is accused of hitting four other drivers while attempting to get away. None of the drivers were injured.

He was taken into custody after going airborne and crashing down an embankment at the corner of Middle Tennessee and Samsonite boulevards. He suffered facial injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to jail.

Perkins was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a felony, reckless endangerment, theft and vandalism.

Anyone with information about the second possible suspect should email Murfreesboro Police.

Perkins is being held without bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.