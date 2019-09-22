LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne City Hall will be closed on Monday morning because of maintenance issues, according to a news release from the city.
The city said City Hall will be closed until at least noon.
If you have to pay a water, court or tax bill, you can leave the payment in the drop box at the entrances to the building.
If you have questions, call 615-287-8690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.