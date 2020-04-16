MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Maintaining your mental health can be tough when you're quarantined like now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health instructor Shannon Josey from Middle Tennessee State University offers some tips on how to maintain your mental health.
"This could actually be a time for self reflection, healing, learning about things that you've been needing to work on as far as yourself," said Josey. "It's kind of self care, self-health quarantine, and not waste this time."
It's also important to ask for help if you need it. If you're feeling suicidal, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.
