SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A long-time Smyrna police officer has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Officer Ray Jones, a 31-year veteran of the department, died on Wednesday after a 10-year battle with cancer.
He joined the Smyrna Police Department in 1989 as an officer, member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Field Training Officer and warrants division. Early in his career, he served as a public safety officer, cross-trained in law enforcement and the fire service.
Despite the long battle with cancer, Jones remained committed to the profession and the police department.
"Ray was a consummate professional with an unparalleled work ethic," said Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold in a news release. "This is a tremendous loss both personally and professionally. Our department is better because of his service."
