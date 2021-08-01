MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A fire at a Portside Court home was likely caused by a possible lightning strike, according to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the home in the 2700 block of Portside Court around 11:30 p.m. and found fire in the attic. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic area. The resident and pet escaped the home safely.

Murfreesboro house fire Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Portside Court on Saturday night.

An investigator was called to the scene to conduct the investigation into the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.